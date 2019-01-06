Judy LomanHarpist. Born 3 November 1936
Judy Loman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ncwn0.jpg
1936-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/857d0615-795d-4b23-b474-ac4ba73b73a9
Judy Loman Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Loman CM (born 3 November 1936) is a harpist and harp teacher, born and educated in the United States and active in Canada. She was the principal harp of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1959 until her retirement in 1991, and won a Juno award for Best Classical Album in 1980. She taught at the University of Toronto and established a summer school for harpists. Loman was appointed a member of the Order of Canada in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judy Loman Tracks
Sort by
Maria Wiegenlied (Op.76 No.52)
Max Reger
Maria Wiegenlied (Op.76 No.52)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Maria Wiegenlied (Op.76 No.52)
Last played on
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
Mykola Leontovych
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
Concert Variations on "O Tannenbaum"
Carlos Salzedo
Concert Variations on "O Tannenbaum"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Concert Variations on "O Tannenbaum"
Christmas Medley
Mel Tormé
Christmas Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Medley
Cantique de Noel
Adolphe Adam
Cantique de Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfn.jpglink
Cantique de Noel
Danse des Lutins
Henriette Renié
Danse des Lutins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Danse des Lutins
Last played on
Spanish Dance No.1 (La Vida Breve)
Manuel de Falla
Spanish Dance No.1 (La Vida Breve)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Spanish Dance No.1 (La Vida Breve)
Last played on
And Then at Night I Paint the Stars: iii. Scintillation
Kelly-Marie Murphy
And Then at Night I Paint the Stars: iii. Scintillation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
And Then at Night I Paint the Stars: iii. Scintillation
Last played on
10 Pieces Op. 12 (arr. For harp): VII: Prelude
Sergei Prokofiev
10 Pieces Op. 12 (arr. For harp): VII: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
10 Pieces Op. 12 (arr. For harp): VII: Prelude
Last played on
Harp Sonata
Sophia Corri Dussek
Harp Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Harp Sonata
Last played on
La Source
Alphonse Hasselmans
La Source
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
La Source
Last played on
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
R. Murray Schafer
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
Last played on
A New Year Carol
Benjamin Britten
A New Year Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A New Year Carol
Choir
Last played on
Sonata in C minor (originally for harpsichord)
Giovanni Battista Pescetti
Sonata in C minor (originally for harpsichord)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Sonata in C minor (originally for harpsichord)
Last played on
Trio des Ismaelites from L'enfance du Christ
Hector Berlioz
Trio des Ismaelites from L'enfance du Christ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Trio des Ismaelites from L'enfance du Christ
Last played on
Gesu Bambino
Pietro Yon
Gesu Bambino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Gesu Bambino
Last played on
Judy Loman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist