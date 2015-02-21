Hilton RuizBorn 29 May 1952. Died 6 June 2006
Hilton Ruiz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/857cd2b4-e1f6-4025-96d2-0015777245c9
Hilton Ruiz Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilton Ruiz (May 29, 1952 – June 6, 2006) was an American jazz pianist in the Afro-Cuban jazz mold, but was also a talented bebop player. He was of Puerto Rican descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hilton Ruiz Tracks
Sort by
Arrival
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Arrival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
Arrival
Last played on
Hilton Ruiz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist