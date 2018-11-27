Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitFormed 1 January 2009
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/857c2983-0a33-466f-8607-28504ba8a6c0
Tracks
Sort by
If We Were Vampires
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
If We Were Vampires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If We Were Vampires
Last played on
Something To Love
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Something To Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something To Love
Anxiety
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Anxiety
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anxiety
If We Were Vampires (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
If We Were Vampires (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope The High Road (Live from The Ryman)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Hope The High Road (Live from The Ryman)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If We Were Vampires (Live from The Ryman)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
If We Were Vampires (Live from The Ryman)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumberland Gap
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Cumberland Gap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pjp47.jpglink
Cumberland Gap
Last played on
Last Of My Kind (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Last Of My Kind (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Of My Kind (Live)
Last played on
Back to artist