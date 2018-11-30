Morton StevensBorn 30 January 1929. Died 11 November 1991
Morton Stevens
1929-01-30
Morton Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Morton Stevens (January 30, 1929 – November 11, 1991) was an American film score composer. In 1965, he became director of music for CBS West Coast operations. He is probably best known for composing the theme music for Hawaii Five-O, a television series for which he won two Emmy Awards (in 1970 and 1974), and was nominated seven other times for work on television programs including Gunsmoke and Police Woman. He was taught by Academy Award-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith, with whom he frequently collaborated on other projects.
Morton Stevens Tracks
Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens
Hawaii Five-O
Hawaii Five-O
Theme From Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens
Theme From Hawaii Five-O
Theme From Hawaii Five-O
Hawaii Five-O
M. Stevens, M. Stevens & Morton Stevens
Hawaii Five-O
Hawaii Five-O
Police Woman (Main Theme)
Morton Stevens
Police Woman (Main Theme)
Police Woman (Main Theme)
Hawaii Five-O (Theme)
Morton Stevens
Hawaii Five-O (Theme)
Hawaii Five-O (Theme)
Hawaii Five-0
Morton Stevens
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0
Police Woman
Unknown
Police Woman
Police Woman
Hawaii 5-01
Morton Stevens
Hawaii 5-01
Hawaii 5-01
Front Street
Morton Stevens
Front Street
Front Street
