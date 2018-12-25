Roy Goodman (born 26 January 1951) is an English conductor and violinist, specialising in the performance and direction of early music. He became internationally famous as the 12-year-old boy treble soloist in the March 1963 recording of Allegri's Miserere with the Choir of King's College, Cambridge, under David Willcocks.

Goodman was born in Guildford, studied at the Royal College of Music, and became a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists and Associate of the Royal College of Music. He has also served as Director of Music at the University of Kent in Canterbury and Director of Early Music Studies at the Royal Academy of Music.

As a violinist and concertmaster, he played from 1975 to 1985 under the baton of Iván Fischer, John Eliot Gardiner, Charles Mackerras, Roger Norrington, and Simon Rattle (at Glyndebourne Opera). He was viola d'amore soloist with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields under Neville Marriner and the Philharmonia Orchestra under Vladimir Ashkenazy. He has also played as concertmaster or soloist (on baroque violin) with Frans Brüggen, Philippe Herreweghe, Christopher Hogwood, René Jacobs, Trevor Pinnock and Ton Koopman.