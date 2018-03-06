Public Access T.V.Formed 2013
Public Access T.V.
2013
Public Access T.V. are an American band formed in New York City in 2014.
The group has supported notable acts such as The Pixies, Weezer, The Killers, Kings of Leon, and others. They have also received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone,The New York Times, Fader, Zane Lowe, The Guardian, USA Today, NME, BBC, and other outlets.
The band's East Village loft exploded in the notorious 2nd avenue gas explosion.
Lost In The Game
Metrotech
In The Mirror
End Of An Era
Sudden Emotion
On Location
In Love And Alone
Rebounder
Monaco
