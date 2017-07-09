Charlie PooleBorn 22 March 1892. Died 21 May 1931
Charlie Poole
1892-03-22
Charlie Poole Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Poole (March 22, 1892 – May 21, 1931) was an American musician, singer and banjo player, as well as the leader of the North Carolina Ramblers, a string band that recorded many popular songs between 1925 and 1930.
Charlie Poole Tracks
If The River Was Whiskey
Hesitation Blues
Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
Leaving Home
