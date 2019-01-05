Elisabeth Troy
Elisabeth Troy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vsqc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/856f13b5-6497-42b9-b46a-83bca782d8a6
Elisabeth Troy Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Troy Antwi is a British singer and songwriter.
She appeared on several Top 40 hit singles in the UK, including MJ Cole's "Crazy Love" and "Hold On to Me" in 2000 and B.Traits' "Fever" in 2012. She also co-wrote and performed the 1996 song "Headstrong", which was featured on the soundtrack of the film Mars Attacks!.[citation needed]
She also co-wrote and sang the duet "Incomplete" (as Elisabeth Antwi) with Fish from his 1999 solo album Raingods with Zippos. She provided backing vocals on his 2013 album A Feast of Consequences.
She toured with Clean Bandit from 2013 until 2016.
Elisabeth Troy Tracks
About Time (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Martin Ikin
Crazy Love (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
MJ Cole
Chasing Sunrise (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Metrik
Want My Love (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Metrik
Horizon (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
MJ Cole
Sincere (Garage Classical 2017)
Elisabeth Troy
Crazy Love (Garage Classical 2017)
Elisabeth Troy
