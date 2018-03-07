Andrew Crowley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/856e2db0-6448-444d-9ab9-e1a8ebddf009
Andrew Crowley Tracks
Sort by
Junuh sees the field (The Legend of Bagger Vance)
Rachel Portman
Junuh sees the field (The Legend of Bagger Vance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junuh sees the field (The Legend of Bagger Vance)
Last played on
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Canterbury Cathedral Congregation, Paul Leddington Wright, S.S Wesley & Samuel J. Stone
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
Congregation of St Marks Church, P.P.Bilhorn, Colin Sheen & Francis H.Rowley
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593sjk.jpglink
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Members of Canterbury Cathedral Congregation, Paul Leddington Wright, C.H.H.Parry & Charles Wesley
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
William Runyan
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
Last played on
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
Richard Bissill
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
Last played on
The Church's One Foundation
The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral
The Church's One Foundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Church's One Foundation
Last played on
The Church’s One Foundation
Colin Sheen
The Church’s One Foundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Church’s One Foundation
Last played on
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
William Runyan
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e995v2
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-08T09:37:23
8
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist