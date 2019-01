Chezidek (born Desbert Johnson, 1973, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica) is a roots reggae singer. He is known for his hit singles, "Call Pon Dem" (featured in Grand Theft Auto IV), "Can't Hear Must Feel", "Inna Di Road", and "Leave De Trees".

