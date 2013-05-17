The Torquays were a popular instrumental surf band from Orange County from 1994 to 2008.

The band was originally formed in 1964 by Jerry Gordon in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. After Gordon moved to Southern California a few years later, the band went dormant until the film Pulp Fiction came out in 1994. Gordon then reformed the band to include: Duff Paulsen (drums), Don Parra (bass), Steve Soest (guitar) and Armin Brown (guitar) who would replace Gordon in the year 2000.

The band recorded several critically acclaimed albums, toured the west coast, appeared on local radio and television and had a small part at the end of the Ron Mann directed film Tales of the Rat Fink (2006) about the life of Ed Roth.