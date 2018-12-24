Robert MurrayClassical tenor
Robert Murray
The Childhood of Christ
Hector Berlioz
The Childhood of Christ
The Childhood of Christ
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
Arthur Sullivan
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
The Creation
Joseph Haydn
The Creation
The Creation
Michelangelo Sonnets
Benjamin Britten
Michelangelo Sonnets
Michelangelo Sonnets
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
Robert Schumann
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
Schon ist das Fest des Lenses (Minnespiel)
The Sadness of Komachi
Harrison Birtwistle, Robert Murray & Lana Bode
The Sadness of Komachi
The Sadness of Komachi
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
Gloriana - Symphonic Suite Op.53a
Benjamin Britten
Gloriana - Symphonic Suite Op.53a
Gloriana - Symphonic Suite Op.53a
Elijah Op.70 (extract)
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah Op.70 (extract)
Elijah Op.70 (extract)
Elijah Op.70
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah Op.70
Elijah Op.70
Songs from the Chinese Op.58
Benjamin Britten
Songs from the Chinese Op.58
Songs from the Chinese Op.58
Songs for Achilles
Michael Tippett
Songs for Achilles
Songs for Achilles
Die Laube D.214
Franz Schubert, Robert Murray & James Baillieu
Die Laube D.214
Die Laube D.214
Der Liebende D.207
Franz Schubert, Robert Murray & James Baillieu
Der Liebende D.207
Der Liebende D.207
An die Apfelbaume, wo ich Julien erblickte D.197
Franz Schubert, Robert Murray & James Baillieu
An die Apfelbaume, wo ich Julien erblickte D.197
An die Apfelbaume, wo ich Julien erblickte D.197
Der Traum, D.213
Franz Schubert, James Baillieu & Robert Murray
Der Traum, D.213
Der Traum, D.213
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall [2nd setting] D.399
Franz Schubert, Robert Murray & James Baillieu
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall [2nd setting] D.399
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall [2nd setting] D.399
Seufzer D.198
Franz Schubert, Robert Murray & James Baillieu
Seufzer D.198
Seufzer D.198
A Child of Our Time
Michael Tippett
A Child of Our Time
A Child of Our Time
Symphonic Suite from "Gloriana", Op.53a
Benjamin Britten
Symphonic Suite from "Gloriana", Op.53a
Symphonic Suite from "Gloriana", Op.53a
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall, D.201
James Baillieu
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall, D.201
Auf den Tod einer Nachtigall, D.201
Beleuet
Francis Poulenc
Beleuet
Beleuet
The Diary Of One Who Disappeared
James Baillieu
The Diary Of One Who Disappeared
The Diary Of One Who Disappeared
Liederkries Op.24
James Baillieu
Liederkries Op.24
Liederkries Op.24
Coronation Ode, Op.44 (1911)
Edward Elgar
Coronation Ode, Op.44 (1911)
Coronation Ode, Op.44 (1911)
Final 3 movements from Elijah Op.70
Felix Mendelssohn
Final 3 movements from Elijah Op.70
Final 3 movements from Elijah Op.70
Vert-Vert No.14 Duet
Jacques Offenbach
Vert-Vert No.14 Duet
Vert-Vert No.14 Duet
Vert-Vert No.12 Swearing Aria
Robert Murray
Vert-Vert No.12 Swearing Aria
Vert-Vert No.12 Swearing Aria
Elijah Op.70 - extracts
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah Op.70 - extracts
Elijah Op.70 - extracts
Coronation Ode - Land of Hope and Glory
Edward Elgar
Coronation Ode - Land of Hope and Glory
Coronation Ode - Land of Hope and Glory
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Robert Murray, The Academy Of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, Tim Mead - Countertenor, Cody Quattlebaum and Choir of AAM
Barbican Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
Barbican, London
2018-12-17T10:04:06
17
Dec
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
Barbican, London
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-04-15T10:04:06
15
Apr
2016
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
19:00
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten Centenary Concert
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2013-11-22T10:04:06
22
Nov
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten Centenary Concert
19:30
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-25T10:04:06
25
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-13T10:04:06
13
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
