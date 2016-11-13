Arthur Francis CollinsRagtime baritone. Born 7 February 1864. Died 3 August 1933
Arthur Francis Collins
1864-02-07
Arthur Francis Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Francis Collins (February 7, 1864 – August 3, 1933) was an American baritone who was one of the most prolific and beloved of pioneer recording artists, regarded in his day as "King of the Ragtime Singers".
Arthur Francis Collins Tracks
That Funny Jas Band From Dixieland
Arthur Francis Collins
That Funny Jas Band From Dixieland
That Funny Jas Band From Dixieland
Performer
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Arthur Francis Collins
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Alexander's Ragtime Band
