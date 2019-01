Muhammad Shahid Nazir (Urdu, Punjabi: محمد شاہد نذیر‬; born 1981), also known as the One Pound Fish Man (sometimes stylised as £1 Fish Man), is a Pakistani trader and recording artist who found fame as an internet sensation for his viral video "One Pound Fish". His subsequent appearance on The X Factor led to a record deal with Warner Music.

