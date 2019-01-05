£1 Fish ManBorn 1981
£1 Fish Man

1981

£1 Fish Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Muhammad Shahid Nazir (Urdu, Punjabi: محمد شاہد نذیر; born 1981), also known as the One Pound Fish Man (sometimes stylised as £1 Fish Man), is a Pakistani trader and recording artist who found fame as an internet sensation for his viral video "One Pound Fish". His subsequent appearance on The X Factor led to a record deal with Warner Music.
£1 Fish Man Tracks
One Pound Fish
£1 Fish Man
One Pound Fish
One Pound Fish
Last played on
One Pound Fish (Unknown Garage Mix)
£1 Fish Man
One Pound Fish (Unknown Garage Mix)
One Pound Fish (Unknown Garage Mix)
Last played on
