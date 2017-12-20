Robert Wyatt: I know more about music now than I ever knew in my life https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k5v33.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k5v33.jpg 2017-10-17T11:25:00.000Z A Late Junction special: Verity Sharp at home with Robert Wyatt. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k5tn1

0:48