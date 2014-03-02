Eddie MillerUS jazz saxophonist. Born 23 June 1911. Died 8 April 1991
Eddie Miller
1911-06-23
Eddie Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Raymond Müller (June 23, 1911 – April 8, 1991) was a jazz musician who played tenor saxophone and clarinet born in New Orleans, Louisiana.
