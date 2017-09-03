Piero GambaBorn 16 December 1936
Piero Gamba
1936-12-16
Piero Gamba Biography (Wikipedia)
Piero Gamba, also called Pierino Gamba (born in Rome, 16 September 1936), is an Italian orchestral conductor and pianist.
Piero Gamba Tracks
Mattinata
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Mattinata
Mattinata
Last played on
William Tell: Overture
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell: Overture
William Tell: Overture
Last played on
Rondo in B flat WoO 6
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondo in B flat WoO 6
Rondo in B flat WoO 6
Last played on
Thieving Magpie Overture (feat. Piero Gamba)
London Symphony Orchestra
Thieving Magpie Overture (feat. Piero Gamba)
Thieving Magpie Overture (feat. Piero Gamba)
Last played on
Overture from La scala di seta
Gioachino Rossini
Overture from La scala di seta
Overture from La scala di seta
Orchestra
Last played on
