Chris Rainbow. Born 18 November 1946. Died 25 February 2015
Chris Rainbow
1946-11-18
Chris Rainbow Biography
Christopher James Harley, known by the stage name Chris Rainbow (18 November 1946 – 22 February 2015), was a Scottish rock singer and musician who had two hit songs, "Give Me What I Cry For" and "Solid State Brain" in the 1970s.[where?]
In addition to his solo career he was a vocalist and vocal arranger who sang with many rock, pop and progressive bands as well as solo artists. Latterly, he owned his own studio and worked as a respected producer.
Give Me What I Cry For
Chris Rainbow
Give Me What I Cry For
Give Me What I Cry For
Dansette
Chris Rainbow
Dansette
Dansette
Allnight
Chris Rainbow
Allnight
Allnight
Solid State Brain
Chris Rainbow
Solid State Brain
Solid State Brain
On My Way
Chris Rainbow
On My Way
On My Way
Love You Eternally
Chris Rainbow
Love You Eternally
Love You Eternally
Giving it Up Demo
Chris Rainbow
Giving it Up Demo
Giving it Up Demo
Dear Brian
Chris Rainbow
Dear Brian
Dear Brian
Be Like a Woman
Chris Rainbow
Be Like a Woman
Be Like a Woman
Tarzana Reseda
Chris Rainbow
Tarzana Reseda
Tarzana Reseda
