Christopher James Harley, known by the stage name Chris Rainbow (18 November 1946 – 22 February 2015), was a Scottish rock singer and musician who had two hit songs, "Give Me What I Cry For" and "Solid State Brain" in the 1970s.[where?]

In addition to his solo career he was a vocalist and vocal arranger who sang with many rock, pop and progressive bands as well as solo artists. Latterly, he owned his own studio and worked as a respected producer.