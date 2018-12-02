Shreya JayadeepIndian playback singer
Shreya Jayadeep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85559f3b-b13d-4cf5-9383-94fa64953204
Shreya Jayadeep Biography (Wikipedia)
Sreya Jayadeep (born 5 November 2005) is an Indian playback singer from the state of Kerala. She has recorded song for music albums and films in Malayalam language. She has appeared on the Television reality shows Star Singer in Surya TV and Sun Singer in Sun TV.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shreya Jayadeep Tracks
Sort by
Rekkaya
S. P. Balasubrahmanyam
Rekkaya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br718.jpglink
Rekkaya
Last played on
Chanchakkam
Unni Menon
Chanchakkam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chanchakkam
Last played on
Yarusalem Naayaka
Shreya Jayadeep
Yarusalem Naayaka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yarusalem Naayaka
Performer
Last played on
Kurumbi
Shreya Jayadeep
Kurumbi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kurumbi
Performer
Last played on
Chellam Cholli
Shreya Jayadeep
Chellam Cholli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chellam Cholli
Last played on
Tapp Tapp
Shreya Jayadeep
Tapp Tapp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tapp Tapp
Last played on
Thunjende Painkili
Shreya Jayadeep
Thunjende Painkili
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunjende Painkili
Last played on
Minungum Minnaminunge (Duet)
M. G. Sreekumar
Minungum Minnaminunge (Duet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minungum Minnaminunge (Duet)
Last played on
Back to artist