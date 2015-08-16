Down I Go are an experimental hardcore band from London.

Their music combines complex song structure and rhythmic patterns with both melodic and screaming vocals, as well as frequently marrying these features with orchestral instrumentation including brass and string sections.

All their major releases have been written around specific individual themes, in release order: dinosaurs, environmental and man-made disasters, fictional robots, historical tyrants, Greek mythology and Icelandic folklore.

Notable fans include musicians Tom Vek, Tim Elsenburg of Sweet Billy Pilgrim, who said their music exemplified "...the imagination gone mad, in a really, really good way", and Jamie Lenman, who described them as "...the best band ever to come out of this tiny island"