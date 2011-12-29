WidowmakerAmerican heavy metal band fronted by Dee Snider. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1996
Widowmaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8553a61b-5f9a-46b5-89ea-d0d05333c710
Widowmaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Widowmaker was a heavy metal band formed by Dee Snider in 1992. They recorded two albums and toured the country in support but ultimately disbanded. Dee Snider went on to a number of other projects including a reunion of Twisted Sister.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Widowmaker Tracks
Sort by
Doom
Widowmaker
Doom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doom
Last played on
Shredder
Widowmaker
Shredder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shredder
Last played on
Widowmaker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist