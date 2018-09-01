Rob DeanUK guitarist for Japan. Born 23 April 1955
Rob Dean
1955-04-23
Rob Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Rob Dean (born 23 April 1955) is a British musician turned professional illustrator, who rose to prominence playing guitar as a member of the British new wave band Japan.
Rob Dean Tracks
Methods of Dance
Methods of Dance
Last played on
TROY
John Reynolds, Mike Clowes, Rob Dean, Sinéad O’Connor & Spike Hollifield
TROY
Last played on
