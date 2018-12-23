Jenn Bostic (born January 3, 1986 as Jennifer Christiana Bostic) is an American country music and Christian music singer-songwriter, based in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2012, her song "Jealous of the Angels" won her five awards at that year's Independent Country Music Association Awards. Her album, Jealous, was released in the United Kingdom and Ireland in September 2012, and her song "Jealous of the Angels" was released as her debut single in the UK in December. The song reached number one on the UK singer-songwriter charts.