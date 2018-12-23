Jenn Bostic
Jenn Bostic Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenn Bostic (born January 3, 1986 as Jennifer Christiana Bostic) is an American country music and Christian music singer-songwriter, based in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 2012, her song "Jealous of the Angels" won her five awards at that year's Independent Country Music Association Awards. Her album, Jealous, was released in the United Kingdom and Ireland in September 2012, and her song "Jealous of the Angels" was released as her debut single in the UK in December. The song reached number one on the UK singer-songwriter charts.
Jenn Bostic Performances & Interviews
Jenn Bostic talks with Hardeep Singh Kohli
2013-03-26
Hardeep Singh Kohli talks with the American singer, Jenn Bostic about her music and Faith.
Jenn Bostic talks with Hardeep Singh Kohli
Jenn Bostic Tracks
Jealous Of The Angels
Jealous Of The Angels
Jealous Of The Angels (Cov & Warks Session, 31 May 2015)
Revival
Revival
Faint Of Heart
Faint Of Heart
Love You
Love You
What Love Feels Like
What Love Feels Like
Wrong Thing
Wrong Thing
Hope Of The World
Hope Of The World
I Will Follow
I Will Follow
