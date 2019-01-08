Lola KirkeBorn 27 September 1990
Lola Kirke
1990-09-27
Lola Kirke Biography (Wikipedia)
Lola Clementine C Kirke (born 27 September 1990) is an English-born American actress and singer-songwriter, best known for her starring roles in Mistress America and the Amazon Studios television series Mozart in the Jungle. She is also known for her supporting role in David Fincher's Gone Girl.
Lola Kirke Tracks
Monster
Lola Kirke
Monster
Monster
Last played on
Born To Die (Radio London Session, 30 Nov 2018)
Lola Kirke
Born To Die (Radio London Session, 30 Nov 2018)
