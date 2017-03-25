TasseomancyFormed 2010
Tasseomancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/854f0772-bb38-40de-bc81-28776937707d
Tasseomancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tasseomancy is a Canadian experimental band from Toronto formed by twin sisters Sari and Romy Lightman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tasseomancy Tracks
Sort by
Do Easy
Tasseomancy
Do Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Easy
Last played on
Missoula
Tasseomancy
Missoula
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missoula
Last played on
Darkness (feat. Timber Timbre)
Tasseomancy
Darkness (feat. Timber Timbre)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashkelon
Tasseomancy
Ashkelon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashkelon
Last played on
Soft Feet
Tasseomancy
Soft Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Feet
Last played on
Healthy Hands
Tasseomancy
Healthy Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Healthy Hands
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tasseomancy
Tasseomancy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist