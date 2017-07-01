Ziad Rahbani (also Ziyad al-Rahbany Arabic: زياد الرحباني‎, born 1956) is a Lebanese composer, pianist, playwright, and political commentator.

His compositions are well known throughout the Arab world. He became by far the most influential Lebanese artist during the civil war.

Many of his musicals satirize Lebanese politics both during and after the Lebanese Civil War, and are often strongly critical of the traditional political establishment.