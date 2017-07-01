Ziad RahbaniBorn 1956
Ziad Rahbani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/854d133d-771b-4776-ad66-6768f4f848e9
Ziad Rahbani Biography (Wikipedia)
Ziad Rahbani (also Ziyad al-Rahbany Arabic: زياد الرحباني, born 1956) is a Lebanese composer, pianist, playwright, and political commentator.
His compositions are well known throughout the Arab world. He became by far the most influential Lebanese artist during the civil war.
Many of his musicals satirize Lebanese politics both during and after the Lebanese Civil War, and are often strongly critical of the traditional political establishment.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ziad Rahbani Tracks
Sort by
Abu Ali
Ziad Rahbani
Abu Ali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abu Ali
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ziad Rahbani
Upcoming Events
6
Mar
2019
Ziad Rahbani, Restaurant
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
Ziad Rahbani Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist