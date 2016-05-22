Percy DearmerBorn 27 February 1867. Died 29 May 1936
1867-02-27
Percival Dearmer (1867–1936), known as Percy Dearmer, was an English priest and liturgist best known as the author of The Parson's Handbook, a liturgical manual for Anglican clergy. A lifelong socialist, he was an early advocate of the public ministry of women (but not their ordination to the priesthood) and concerned with social justice. Dearmer also had a strong influence on the music of the church and, with Ralph Vaughan Williams and Martin Shaw, is credited with the revival and spread of traditional and medieval English musical forms.
God Is Love (feat. Richard Lea, Gareth Small, Michael Woodhead, Andrew Littlemore, Philip Goodwin, Brian Kingsley & Mark Concar)
Who Would True Valour See (To Be A Pilgrim) (feat. Joshua Hales, Sarah Campbell, Jonathan Murray, Sam Yates, Dominic Hales & Alex Gregory)
Jesus, Good Above All Other
Unto Us A Child Is Born
