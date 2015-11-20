Scouting for Girls are an English pop rock band. Their name is a play on the title of the 1908 Scouting handbook Scouting for Boys. The band consists of childhood friends from London, Roy Stride on piano and lead guitar/vocals, Greg Churchouse on bass guitar and Peter Ellard on percussion. Having formed in 2005, they signed to Epic Records in 2007. They released their self-titled debut album that September and it reached #1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2008. To date, it has sold over 1,000,000 copies in the UK.

A second album, Everybody Wants to Be on TV, was released in April 2010 and peaked at #2 on the charts. This was preceded by the single "This Ain't a Love Song", which went to #1 on the UK Singles Chart for two weeks. To date, Scouting for Girls have sold over 2,000,000 records and have been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award.