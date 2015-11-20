Scouting for Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Scouting for Girls are an English pop rock band. Their name is a play on the title of the 1908 Scouting handbook Scouting for Boys. The band consists of childhood friends from London, Roy Stride on piano and lead guitar/vocals, Greg Churchouse on bass guitar and Peter Ellard on percussion. Having formed in 2005, they signed to Epic Records in 2007. They released their self-titled debut album that September and it reached #1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2008. To date, it has sold over 1,000,000 copies in the UK.
A second album, Everybody Wants to Be on TV, was released in April 2010 and peaked at #2 on the charts. This was preceded by the single "This Ain't a Love Song", which went to #1 on the UK Singles Chart for two weeks. To date, Scouting for Girls have sold over 2,000,000 records and have been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award.
Scouting for Girls Tracks
This Ain't A Love Song
She's So Lovely
Keep On Walking
Kids At Christmas
Christmas In The Air (Tonight)
Good Time Girl
Posh Girls
Dancing In The Daylight
Heartbeat
Take A Chance On us
1+1
Still Thinking About You
Elvis Ain't Dead
Snakes And Ladders
Millionaire
Stick The Kettle On
She's So Lovely (Radio Edit)
