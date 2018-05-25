Screamin Rachael, a Chicago native, was born Rachael Cain. Dubbed the “Queen of House Music” by Billboard magazine, Rachael has been instrumental in the rise of the House genre. As the co-founder of Trax Records, created in 1983 with Larry Sherman, she has worked with artists such as Grandmaster Melle Mel, Marshall Jefferson, Colonel Abrams, Afrika Bambaataa, and many others.