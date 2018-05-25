Screamin' Rachael
Screamin' Rachael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/854ae827-88a3-473c-8b7c-4895fa869be7
Screamin' Rachael Biography (Wikipedia)
Screamin Rachael, a Chicago native, was born Rachael Cain. Dubbed the “Queen of House Music” by Billboard magazine, Rachael has been instrumental in the rise of the House genre. As the co-founder of Trax Records, created in 1983 with Larry Sherman, she has worked with artists such as Grandmaster Melle Mel, Marshall Jefferson, Colonel Abrams, Afrika Bambaataa, and many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Screamin' Rachael Tracks
Sort by
I Am House Music - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Joe Smooth
I Am House Music - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am House Music - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Last played on
La Vie
Screamin' Rachael
La Vie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vie
Last played on
Screamin' Rachael Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist