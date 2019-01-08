Caspar DiethelmBorn 21 March 1926. Died 1 January 1997
Caspar Diethelm
1926-03-21
Caspar Diethelm Biography (Wikipedia)
Caspar Diethelm (31 March 1926 – 1 January 1997) was a Swiss composer.
Caspar Diethelm Tracks
Schonster Tulipan - Suite of Variations on a Swiss Folksong Op 294
