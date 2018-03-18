Jerry GrayUS big band arranger and conductor. Born 3 July 1915. Died 10 August 1976
Jerry Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8546aee9-c65c-45eb-a5b0-638f207708e5
Jerry Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Gray (July 3, 1915 – August 10, 1976) was an American violinist, arranger, composer, and leader of swing dance orchestras (big bands) bearing his name. He is widely known for his work with popular music during the Swing era. His name is inextricably linked to two of the most famous bandleaders of the time, Artie Shaw and Glenn Miller. Gray, along with Bill Finegan, wrote many of Miller's arrangements during the late 1930s and early 1940s. In the latter part of Gray's career, his orchestra served as the house band at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel, Dallas.
Jerry Gray Tracks
String Of Pearls
Glenn Miller
Oh Lady, Be Good
George Gershwin
V Hop
Jerry Gray
Begin the beguine (Jubilee) (feat. Cole Porter, Billy May, Jerry Gray & Thomas Ferrante)
Boston Pops Orchestra
Begin the Beguine
Jerry Gray
Re-Stringing the Pearls
Jerry Gray
Sun Valley Jump
Jerry Gray
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Jerry Gray
What's Your Hurry?
Jerry Gray
Thou Swell
Jerry Gray
Jerry Gray Links
