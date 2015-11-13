Tim BuckleyBorn 14 February 1947. Died 29 June 1975
Tim Buckley
1947-02-14
Tim Buckley Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Charles Buckley III (February 14, 1947 – June 29, 1975) was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music and style changed considerably through the years; he began his career based in folk music, but his subsequent albums experimented with jazz, psychedelia, funk, soul, the avant-garde and an evolving "voice as instrument" sound. Though he did not find commercial success during his lifetime, Buckley is admired by later generations for his innovation as a musician and his vocal ability. He died at the age of 28 from a heroin overdose, leaving behind his sons Taylor and Jeff Buckley, the latter of whom went on to become a musician as well.
Pleasant Street
Tim Buckley
Pleasant Street
Pleasant Street
Coming Home To You (Happy Time) (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Coming Home To You (Happy Time) (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Dolphins
Tim Buckley
Dolphins
Dolphins
Buzzin' Fly
Tim Buckley
Buzzin' Fly
Buzzin' Fly
Song To The Siren (Take 7)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Song To The Siren (Take 7)
Song To The Siren (Take 7)
Sing a Song for You
Tim Buckley
Sing a Song for You
Sing a Song for You
Song To The Siren
Tim Buckley
Song To The Siren
Song To The Siren
Once I Was (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Once I Was (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Morning Glory
Tim Buckley
Morning Glory
Morning Glory
Song to the Siren from Starsailor
Tim Buckley
Song to the Siren from Starsailor
Song to the Siren from Starsailor
Performer
Last played on
Morning Glory (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Morning Glory (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Jungle Fire
Tim Buckley
Jungle Fire
Jungle Fire
I Know I'd Recognise Your Face
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
I Know I'd Recognise Your Face
I Know I'd Recognise Your Face
Morning Glory (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Morning Glory (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
Sing A Song For You (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Sing A Song For You (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
I'm Coming Here To Stay (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
I'm Coming Here To Stay (John Peel Session, 1st April 1968)
Once I Was
Tim Buckley
Once I Was
Once I Was
Coming Home To You (Happy Time)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Coming Home To You (Happy Time)
Coming Home To You (Happy Time)
Nighthawkin'
Tim Buckley
Nighthawkin'
Nighthawkin'
Sing a Song for You (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
Sing a Song for You (Radio 1 Top Gear Session, 1 Apr 1968)
The Train
Tim Buckley
The Train
The Train
I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain
I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain
Song to the Siren
Tim Buckley and Larry Beckett & Tim Buckley
Song to the Siren
Song to the Siren
Composer
Last played on
Strange Feelin'
Tim Buckley
Strange Feelin'
Strange Feelin'
Goodbye And Hello
Tim Buckley
Goodbye And Hello
Goodbye And Hello
I Can't Leave You Lovin' Me
Tim Buckley
Tim Buckley
I Can't Leave You Lovin' Me
I Can't Leave You Lovin' Me
Phantasmagoria In Two
Tim Buckley
Phantasmagoria In Two
Phantasmagoria In Two
Robert Wyatt: Why do all the singers on the Third programme have wobbly voices?
Robert Wyatt: I know more about music now than I ever knew in my life
Remembering Jeff Buckley- Gary Lucas
Brian May's earliest Buddy Holly record
Jeff Buckley introduces the band in a rare and poignant interview (Music News 1994)
Producer Steve Berkowitz chats to Cerys
Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventures
