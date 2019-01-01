S*** & ChanelFormed 1974. Disbanded 1979
S*** & Chanel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85431ce8-f60c-49cd-a436-08561941fb9c
S*** & Chanel Biography (Wikipedia)
Shit & Chanel (in its last year of existence Shit & Chalou) was a Danish girl band in pop rock and folk rock established in 1974. The Aarhus-based band was made up of Anne Linnet, Astrid Elbek, Lis Sørensen, Lone Poulsen and Ulla Tvede Eriksen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S*** & Chanel Tracks
Sort by
S*** & Chanel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist