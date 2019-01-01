KastroUS rapper Katari Cox aka Castro. Born 30 December 1976
Kastro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8541a151-c623-41ef-89b8-93b4db79643a
Kastro Biography (Wikipedia)
Katari Terrance Cox (born December 30, 1976) better known by his stage name Kastro, is an American rapper. Best known for being part of Tupac Shakur's rap group Outlawz. He was also blood cousins with Shakur and is featured on many of the late rapper's songs such as "Made Niggaz", & "Hail Mary". When he was in Elementary School, he introduced his friend, and future Outlawz rapper, Malcolm Greenridge, later named E.D.I. Mean, to his cousin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kastro Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist