John ConnellBass vocalist. Born 1956. Died 2007
John Connell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/853f7a5a-d943-4a07-8630-4a2178bb6b9d
John Connell Tracks
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Stabat mater, Op 53
Karol Szymanowski
Last played on
Stabat Mater (feat. Elzbieta Szmytka, Florence Quivar, John Connell, CBSO Chorus, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle)
Karol Szymanowski
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-13T09:37:14
13
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
