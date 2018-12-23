Sugar Chile RobinsonBorn 28 December 1938
Sugar Chile Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/853f4da3-af1e-4c04-b2eb-e32f4ab738fb
Sugar Chile Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Isaac Robinson (born December 28, 1938), known in his early musical career as Sugar Chile Robinson, is an American jazz pianist and singer who became famous as a child prodigy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sugar Chile Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Boogie
Sugar Chile Robinson
Christmas Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Boogie
Last played on
Numbers Boogie
Sugar Chile Robinson
Numbers Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Numbers Boogie
Last played on
Sugar Chile Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist