Orlande de LassusBorn 1532. Died 14 June 1594
Orlande de Lassus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1by.jpg
1532
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/853f1c0a-4b59-4957-9c05-c3a8d3a4d5ef
Orlande de Lassus Biography (Wikipedia)
Orlande de Lassus (also Roland de Lassus, Orlando di Lasso, Orlandus Lassus, Orlande de Lattre or Roland de Lattre; 1532, possibly 1530 – 14 June 1594) was a Netherlandish or Franco-Flemish composer of the late Renaissance. He is today considered to be the chief representative of the mature polyphonic style of the Franco-Flemish school, and one of the three most famous and influential musicians in Europe at the end of the 16th century (the other two being Palestrina and Victoria).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orlande de Lassus Performances & Interviews
- Composer of the Week: Orlande de Lassushttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h1nxs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h1nxs.jpg2015-01-16T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod surveys the life and music of Orlande de Lassushttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h1pmj
Composer of the Week: Orlande de Lassus
Featured Works
Orlande de Lassus Tracks
Sort by
Gratia sola Dei (motet)
Orlande de Lassus
Gratia sola Dei (motet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Gratia sola Dei (motet)
Last played on
Vide homo (Lagrime di San Pietro)
Orlande de Lassus
Vide homo (Lagrime di San Pietro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Vide homo (Lagrime di San Pietro)
Last played on
3 motets: Jubilate Deo; Io ti voria; Tristis est anima mea
Orlande de Lassus
3 motets: Jubilate Deo; Io ti voria; Tristis est anima mea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
3 motets: Jubilate Deo; Io ti voria; Tristis est anima mea
Last played on
In te Domine speravi; Quoniam fortitudo mea
Orlande de Lassus
In te Domine speravi; Quoniam fortitudo mea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
In te Domine speravi; Quoniam fortitudo mea
Last played on
Timor et tremor
Orlande de Lassus
Timor et tremor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Timor et tremor
Last played on
The nightingale so pleasant and so gay
Orlande de Lassus
The nightingale so pleasant and so gay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
The nightingale so pleasant and so gay
Last played on
Veni dilecte me
Orlande de Lassus
Veni dilecte me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Veni dilecte me
Last played on
S.U.su.P.E.R.per - motet for 4 voices [Super flumina Babylonis]
Orlande de Lassus
S.U.su.P.E.R.per - motet for 4 voices [Super flumina Babylonis]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
S.U.su.P.E.R.per - motet for 4 voices [Super flumina Babylonis]
Last played on
Missa Osculetur me
Orlande de Lassus
Missa Osculetur me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Missa Osculetur me
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Infelix ego, motet a 6
Orlande de Lassus
Infelix ego, motet a 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Infelix ego, motet a 6
Choir
Last played on
Sibylla Agrippa (Sibylline Prophecies)
Orlande de Lassus
Sibylla Agrippa (Sibylline Prophecies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Sibylla Agrippa (Sibylline Prophecies)
Last played on
Magnificat super Praeter rerum seriem
Orlande de Lassus
Magnificat super Praeter rerum seriem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Magnificat super Praeter rerum seriem
Last played on
Media Vita
Orlande de Lassus
Media Vita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Media Vita
Choir
Prophetiae Sibyllarum: Carmina chromatico; Sibylla Persica; Sibylla Libica
Orlande de Lassus
Prophetiae Sibyllarum: Carmina chromatico; Sibylla Persica; Sibylla Libica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Prophetiae Sibyllarum: Carmina chromatico; Sibylla Persica; Sibylla Libica
Missa Bel'Amfitrit'altera (Credo)
Orlande de Lassus
Missa Bel'Amfitrit'altera (Credo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Missa Bel'Amfitrit'altera (Credo)
Che giova posseder a5 (text: P.Bembo)
Orlande de Lassus
Che giova posseder a5 (text: P.Bembo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Che giova posseder a5 (text: P.Bembo)
Last played on
Io son si stanco sotto'l fascio antico a5 - parts 1 and 2
Orlande de Lassus
Io son si stanco sotto'l fascio antico a5 - parts 1 and 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Io son si stanco sotto'l fascio antico a5 - parts 1 and 2
Performer
Last played on
Infelix Ego
Orlande de Lassus
Infelix Ego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Infelix Ego
Ensemble
Last played on
Lamentationes Hieremiae Feria sexta in Parasceve a 5
Orlande de Lassus
Lamentationes Hieremiae Feria sexta in Parasceve a 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Lamentationes Hieremiae Feria sexta in Parasceve a 5
Last played on
Tristis est anima mea
Orlande de Lassus
Tristis est anima mea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Tristis est anima mea
Last played on
De profundis clamavi
Orlande de Lassus
De profundis clamavi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
De profundis clamavi
Last played on
Magnificat 'Praeter rerum seriem'
Orlande de Lassus
Magnificat 'Praeter rerum seriem'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Magnificat 'Praeter rerum seriem'
Last played on
Vide homo
Orlande de Lassus
Vide homo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Vide homo
Negando il mio Signor
Orlande de Lassus
Negando il mio Signor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Negando il mio Signor
Queste opre e più
Orlande de Lassus
Queste opre e più
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Queste opre e più
Non trovava mia fe
Orlande de Lassus
Non trovava mia fe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Non trovava mia fe
A quanti gia felici in
Orlande de Lassus
A quanti gia felici in
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
A quanti gia felici in
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of San Pietro): 16a parte - O vita troppo rea
Orlande de Lassus
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of San Pietro): 16a parte - O vita troppo rea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of San Pietro): 16a parte - O vita troppo rea
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae Responsories)
Orlande de Lassus
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae Responsories)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae Responsories)
Conductor
Last played on
Madonna mia pieta
Orlande de Lassus
Madonna mia pieta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Madonna mia pieta
Last played on
Timor et tremor
Orlande de Lassus
Timor et tremor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Timor et tremor
Last played on
Pelli meae consumptis carnibus
Orlande de Lassus
Pelli meae consumptis carnibus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Pelli meae consumptis carnibus
Last played on
St Matthew Passion: Mors tua, mors Christi
Orlande de Lassus
St Matthew Passion: Mors tua, mors Christi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
St Matthew Passion: Mors tua, mors Christi
Last played on
Mira loquor sed digna fide (a 10 voix en 2 choeurs)
Orlande de Lassus
Mira loquor sed digna fide (a 10 voix en 2 choeurs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Mira loquor sed digna fide (a 10 voix en 2 choeurs)
Conductor
Last played on
Tre volte aveva (Three times had he sworn), from Lagrime di San Pietro
Orlande de Lassus
Tre volte aveva (Three times had he sworn), from Lagrime di San Pietro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Tre volte aveva (Three times had he sworn), from Lagrime di San Pietro
Last played on
Dessus le Marche d'Arras
Orlande de Lassus
Dessus le Marche d'Arras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Dessus le Marche d'Arras
Last played on
Videntes stellam magi
Orlande de Lassus
Videntes stellam magi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Videntes stellam magi
Last played on
Aurora lucis rutilat, for 10 voices
Orlande de Lassus
Aurora lucis rutilat, for 10 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Aurora lucis rutilat, for 10 voices
Last played on
Lamentations of Jeremiah for Maundy Thursday : 1st Lesson
Orlande de Lassus
Lamentations of Jeremiah for Maundy Thursday : 1st Lesson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1by.jpglink
Lamentations of Jeremiah for Maundy Thursday : 1st Lesson
Choir
Last played on
Orlande de Lassus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist