JeniferFrench pop singer. Born 15 November 1982
Jenifer
Jenifer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenifer Yaël Dadouche-Bartoli (born 15 November 1982), known by the mononym Jenifer, is a French singer and actress.
Since winning the first season of Star Academy France in 2002, she has had a number of hit singles on the French, Belgian and Swiss charts.
Jenifer Tracks
Donne-Moi Le Temps
Jenifer
Donne-Moi Le Temps
Donne-Moi Le Temps
