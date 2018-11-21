Timothy Ravalde
Timothy Ravalde Tracks
Timothy Ravalde Tracks
Panis angelicus (Mass, Op 12)
César Franck
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Gustav Holst
And I Saw A New Heaven
Edgar Bainton
We Will Remember Them
Edward Elgar
Nunc dimittis (Gloucester Service)
Herbert Howells
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine
Gabriel Fauré
Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks
Herbert Howells
One thing have I desired of the Lord
Herbert Howells
Magnificat (Gloucester Service)
Herbert Howells
Hear my words, ye people
Hubert Parry
A spotless rose
Herbert Howells
