Mark Hollis Born 4 January 1955
Mark Hollis
1955-01-04
Mark Hollis Biography
Mark David Hollis (born 4 January 1955) is an English musician and singer-songwriter. He achieved commercial success in the 1980s as a singer with the synthpop/post-rock band Talk Talk. Since the release of his 1998 debut solo album, Hollis has largely retired from the recording industry.
Mark Hollis Tracks
Westward Bound
Mark Hollis
Westward Bound
Westward Bound
The Colour Of Spring
Mark Hollis
The Colour Of Spring
The Colour Of Spring
The Daily Planet
Mark Hollis
The Daily Planet
The Daily Planet
The Gift
Mark Hollis
The Gift
The Gift
Watershed
Mark Hollis
Watershed
Watershed
Inside Looking Out
Mark Hollis
Inside Looking Out
Inside Looking Out
A New Jerusalem
Mark Hollis
A New Jerusalem
A New Jerusalem
A Life
Mark Hollis
A Life
A Life
A Life 1895-1915
Mark Hollis
A Life 1895-1915
A Life 1895-1915
