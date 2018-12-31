Oliver KnussenBorn 12 June 1952. Died 9 July 2018
Oliver Knussen
1952-06-12
Oliver Knussen Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Oliver Knussen CBE (12 June 1952 – 8 July 2018) was a British composer and conductor.
Oliver Knussen Performances & Interviews
Composer Oliver Knussen joins Donald Macleod to discuss his life and career
Oliver Knussen
Oliver Knussen & Claire Booth discuss their collaboration on 'Requiem: Songs for Sue'
Modern Muses 18: Oliver Knussen and Claire Booth
Sara Mohr-Pietsch explores Oliver Knussen's composing environment.
Composers' Rooms: No. 1 Oliver Knussen
Listen to an excerpt from Tippett's Symphony No. 2.
Tippett: Symphony No. 2 - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Stravinsky's Movements.
Stravinsky: Movements - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Stravinsky's Concerto for piano and wind instruments.
Stravinsky: Concerto for piano and wind instruments - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Henze's Barcarola.
Henze: Barcarola - Preview Clip
Oliver Knussen Tracks
Flourish with Fireworks
Oliver Knussen
Flourish with Fireworks
Flourish with Fireworks
Last played on
Trumpets
Oliver Knussen
Trumpets
Trumpets
Singer
Last played on
Rissolty Rossolty
Trad.
Rissolty Rossolty
Rissolty Rossolty
Last played on
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Julian Anderson
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Last played on
Flourish with Fireworks, Op 22
Oliver Knussen
Flourish with Fireworks, Op 22
Flourish with Fireworks, Op 22
Last played on
Risselty rosselty
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Risselty rosselty
Risselty rosselty
Last played on
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
Oliver Knussen
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
Ophelia's Last Dance Op.32
Last played on
Songs for Sue Op.33 - W.H. Auden
Oliver Knussen
Songs for Sue Op.33 - W.H. Auden
Songs for Sue Op.33 - W.H. Auden
Last played on
...Upon One Note (Fantazia after Purcell)
Oliver Knussen
...Upon One Note (Fantazia after Purcell)
...Upon One Note (Fantazia after Purcell)
Last played on
Prayer Bell Sketch
Oliver Knussen
Prayer Bell Sketch
Prayer Bell Sketch
Last played on
Flourish with fireworks, Op 22
Oliver Knussen
Flourish with fireworks, Op 22
Flourish with fireworks, Op 22
Last played on
Horn Concerto
Oliver Knussen
Horn Concerto
Horn Concerto
Last played on
Flourish With Fireworks
Oliver Knussen
Flourish With Fireworks
Flourish With Fireworks
Last played on
...upon one note
Oliver Knussen
...upon one note
...upon one note
Last played on
Violin Concerto, Op. 30: II. Aria
Oliver Knussen
Violin Concerto, Op. 30: II. Aria
Violin Concerto, Op. 30: II. Aria
Last played on
Where the Wild Things Are - Overture and I am Max
Oliver Knussen
Where the Wild Things Are - Overture and I am Max
Where the Wild Things Are - Overture and I am Max
Librettist
Last played on
Choral
Oliver Knussen
Choral
Choral
Last played on
Symphonia
Elliott Carter
Symphonia
Symphonia
Last played on
Horn Concerto Op.28
Oliver Knussen
Horn Concerto Op.28
Horn Concerto Op.28
Last played on
Appalachian Spring
Aaron Copland
Appalachian Spring
Appalachian Spring
Structures
Morton Feldman
Structures
Structures
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
Philip Cashian
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
Piano Concerto 'The Book of Ingenious Devices'
Music for a Great City
Aaron Copland
Music for a Great City
Music for a Great City
Three Songs from The Holy Forest
Harrison Birtwistle
Three Songs from The Holy Forest
Three Songs from The Holy Forest
Chansons de Bilitis
Claude Debussy
Chansons de Bilitis
Chansons de Bilitis
Mary Anne Theme
Morton Feldman
Mary Anne Theme
Mary Anne Theme
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
Igor Stravinsky
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
The Fairy's Kiss (Allegretto grazioso (fig. 132))
Last played on
How still the wind
Toru Takemitsu
How still the wind
How still the wind
Last played on
The Way to Castle Yonder (excerpt)
Oliver Knussen
The Way to Castle Yonder (excerpt)
The Way to Castle Yonder (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
Caught In Treetops
Charlotte Bray
Caught In Treetops
Caught In Treetops
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony No.3 (Scottish premiere)
Oliver Knussen
Symphony No.3 (Scottish premiere)
Symphony No.3 (Scottish premiere)
Last played on
Broken symmetry
Colin Matthews
Broken symmetry
Broken symmetry
Last played on
Divertimento for Double String Quartet
Colin Matthews
Divertimento for Double String Quartet
Divertimento for Double String Quartet
Last played on
Sonata No 4
Colin Matthews
Sonata No 4
Sonata No 4
Last played on
The Ride to Castle Yonder
Oliver Knussen
The Ride to Castle Yonder
The Ride to Castle Yonder
Last played on
Marching To Carcassonne - Serenade Op.74
Alexander Goehr
Marching To Carcassonne - Serenade Op.74
Marching To Carcassonne - Serenade Op.74
Last played on
Symphony no 3
Oliver Knussen
Symphony no 3
Symphony no 3
Last played on
Sing, Ariel
Alexander Goehr
Sing, Ariel
Sing, Ariel
...[a] musical offering
Alexander Goehr
...[a] musical offering
...[a] musical offering
Behold the sun
Alexander Goehr
Behold the sun
Behold the sun
Singer
Pastorals Op.19
Alexander Goehr
Pastorals Op.19
Pastorals Op.19
Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Oliver Knussen
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Aldeburgh Festival
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2018-06-16T09:54:47
16
Jun
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Aldeburgh Festival
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: **CANCELLED** Oliver Knussen conducts Macbeth & Falstaff
Barbican, London
20 Jan 2017
19:30
Barbican, London
2017-01-20T09:54:47
20
Jan
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: **CANCELLED** Oliver Knussen conducts Macbeth & Falstaff
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2016: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-04T09:54:47
4
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Aldeburgh Festival
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2016-06-17T09:54:47
17
Jun
2016
Aldeburgh Festival
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Debussy, Benjamin & Stravinsky
Barbican, London
2016-03-18T09:54:47
18
Mar
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Debussy, Benjamin & Stravinsky
19:30
Barbican, London
Oliver Knussen Links
