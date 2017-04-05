Depeche Mode (, or) are an English electronic band formed in Basildon, Essex, in 1980, when Dave Gahan joined an existing duo consisting of Vince Clarke and Andy Fletcher. The group currently consists of Dave Gahan (lead vocals and co-songwriting), Martin Gore (keyboards, guitar and chief songwriting), and Andy Fletcher (keyboards).

Depeche Mode released their debut album Speak & Spell in 1981, bringing the band onto the British new wave scene. Clarke left after the release of the album; they recorded A Broken Frame as a trio. Gore took over as primary songwriter and, later in 1982, Alan Wilder joined to fill Clarke's spot, establishing a lineup that continued for 13 years.

The band's last albums of the 1980s, Black Celebration and Music for the Masses, established them as a dominant force within the electronic music scene. A highlight of this era was the band's June 1988 concert at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, where they drew a crowd in excess of 60,000 people. In early 1990, they released Violator, an international mainstream success. The following album, Songs of Faith and Devotion in 1993 was also a success, though internal struggles within the band during recording and touring resulted in Wilder's departure in 1995.