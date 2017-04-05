Depeche Mode Biography (Wikipedia)
Depeche Mode (, or) are an English electronic band formed in Basildon, Essex, in 1980, when Dave Gahan joined an existing duo consisting of Vince Clarke and Andy Fletcher. The group currently consists of Dave Gahan (lead vocals and co-songwriting), Martin Gore (keyboards, guitar and chief songwriting), and Andy Fletcher (keyboards).
Depeche Mode released their debut album Speak & Spell in 1981, bringing the band onto the British new wave scene. Clarke left after the release of the album; they recorded A Broken Frame as a trio. Gore took over as primary songwriter and, later in 1982, Alan Wilder joined to fill Clarke's spot, establishing a lineup that continued for 13 years.
The band's last albums of the 1980s, Black Celebration and Music for the Masses, established them as a dominant force within the electronic music scene. A highlight of this era was the band's June 1988 concert at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, where they drew a crowd in excess of 60,000 people. In early 1990, they released Violator, an international mainstream success. The following album, Songs of Faith and Devotion in 1993 was also a success, though internal struggles within the band during recording and touring resulted in Wilder's departure in 1995.
- Depeche Modehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3qts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3qts.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Depeche Mode's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y43s5
- Dave Gahan: "There was a period in the late '80s and early '90s where we were living the rock 'n' roll life"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zypn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zypn.jpg2017-04-24T15:55:00.000ZDave Gahan discusses Depeche Mode's latest album Spirithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050zrfz
- Lauren talks to Martin Gore ahead of their hotly anticipated gig at the iconic Barrowland Ballroomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3hgm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y3hgm.jpg2017-03-26T20:19:00.000ZDepeche Mode's Martin Gore chats about how it feels to play Barrowlands again 30 years onhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y3lbj
- Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on performing at the 6 Music Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmnks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmnks.jpg2017-02-21T18:20:00.000ZThe lead singer of the synth-pop legends chats to Steve Lamacq about the band joining the bill for this year’s festival in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tmnlf
- '...there's something about being that close to people; it engages the music more somehow.'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tlxv1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tlxv1.jpg2017-02-21T12:45:00.000ZDave Gahan of Depeche Mode discusses playing more intimate gigs, looking forward to performing at the 6 Music Festival in Glasgow, 24-26 March 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tlxwt
- '...we're asking a lot of questions.'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tlxll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tlxll.jpg2017-02-21T12:40:00.000ZDave Gahan discusses the new Depeche Mode album ahead of the band's appearance at the 6 Music Festival in Glasgow, 24-26 March 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tlxlz
- Lauren reveals that Depeche Mode are performing at this year's 6 Music Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tm96j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tm96j.jpg2017-02-21T12:00:00.000ZLauren breaks the news that the synth-pop pioneers will be returning to Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tm986
- Hammers Fan Dave Gahan is excited about playing The London Stadiumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bw1wd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bw1wd.jpg2016-10-13T08:34:00.000ZDave Gahan tells BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt about Depeche Mode's forthcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bw1x4
- "I don't communicate with people that well" Dave Gahan chats to BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvt0x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvt0x.jpg2016-10-13T06:20:00.000ZDepeche Mode's Dave Gahan chats with BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bvt14
- "We live normal lives" - Martin Gore & Andy Fletcher chat with Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvsr6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvsr6.jpg2016-10-13T06:05:00.000ZDepeche Mode's Martin Gore & Andy Fletcher chat with BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bvsr8
See You
Just Can't Get Enough
Enjoy the Silence
Personal Jesus
People Are People
Everything Counts
New Life
Precious
