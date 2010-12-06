Loaded (also known as Duff McKagan's Loaded) is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed in 1999. Since 2001, the band's line-up has included vocalist and rhythm guitarist Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver and Guns N' Roses), lead guitarist Mike Squires (formerly of Nevada Bachelors and Alien Crime Syndicate) and bassist Jeff Rouse (formerly of Alien Crime Syndicate, Sirens Sister, and Vendetta Red). Since 2009, Isaac Carpenter (formerly of Loudermilk, Gosling, and The Exies) has been the band's drummer, replacing Geoff Reading (formerly of New American Shame and Green Apple Quick Step).

McKagan first formed Loaded to be his touring band in support of his unreleased solo album Beautiful Disease. The first lineup included Michael Barragan (formerly of Plexi), Dez Cadena (formerly of Black Flag), and Taz Bentley (formerly of The Reverend Horton Heat). The band disbanded before the end of 1999. After working on new material with drummer Geoff Reading, Loaded was reformed in 2001, adding guitarist Mike Squires and Jeff Rouse to the line-up, though both were briefly replaced by guitarist Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver, formerly of Wasted Youth and Electric Love Hogs) and bassist George Stuart Dahlquist (formerly of Asva and Burning Witch) in 2002.