Panteón RococóFormed 1995
Panteón Rococó
1995
Panteón Rococó Biography (Wikipedia)
Panteón Rococó is a Mexican ska band from Mexico City. Despite flourishing black markets, they have sold thousands of records. While being stars in Mexico, they have been touring Europe for the last several years, especially Germany, where their European Label Übersee Records is located.
Panteón Rococó Tracks
La Carencia
La Carencia
