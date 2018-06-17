Henry Clay WorkBorn 1 October 1832. Died 8 June 1884
Henry Clay Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1832-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8533abc2-31bb-41e4-925c-d48a66809aa8
Henry Clay Work Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Clay Work (October 1, 1832 – June 8, 1884) was an American composer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henry Clay Work Tracks
Sort by
Dewch Adre Fy Nhad
Henry Clay Work
Dewch Adre Fy Nhad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctwpm.jpglink
Dewch Adre Fy Nhad
Last played on
Henry Clay Work Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist