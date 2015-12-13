Al AtkinsBorn 11 October 1947
Al Atkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/852de41a-ae22-4cdd-b6e3-49c9ddef6df2
Al Atkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan John Atkins (born 14 October 1947) is an English heavy metal vocalist, best known for his association with Judas Priest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Atkins Tracks
Sort by
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Abbey Norman, Devon Black & Al Atkins
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Performer
Last played on
Victim Of Changes
Al Atkins
Victim Of Changes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victim Of Changes
Last played on
Al Atkins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist