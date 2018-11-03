Amp Fiddler
Amp Fiddler Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Anthony "Amp" Fiddler is an American singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and record producer from Detroit, Michigan. His musical styles include funk, soul, dance and electronica music. He is probably best known for his contributions to the band Enchantment, and as part of George Clinton’s Parliament and Funkadelic groups from 1985 until 1996. His first solo album Waltz of a Ghetto Fly was released in March 2004. His most recent album, Amp Dog Knights, was released in 2017.
Amp Fiddler Tracks
Who I Am (feat. Dames Brown)
Will Sessions
Who I Am (feat. Dames Brown)
If I Don't
Amp Fiddler
If I Don't
Return Of The Ghetto Fly
Amp Fiddler
Return Of The Ghetto Fly
Superficial
Amp Fiddler
Superficial
Possiblities (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
Amp Fiddler
Possiblities (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
I Believe In You (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
Amp Fiddler
I Believe In You (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
Right Where You Are (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
Amp Fiddler
Right Where You Are (6Music Session, 13 Mar 2007)
Get Close (feat. Children of Zeus, Amp Fiddler & Metrodome)
Maddslinky
Get Close (feat. Children of Zeus, Amp Fiddler & Metrodome)
I am Feeling You
Amp Fiddler
I am Feeling You
It's Alright (feat. Neco Redd)
Amp Fiddler
It's Alright (feat. Neco Redd)
I Get Moody
Amp Fiddler
I Get Moody
Through Your Soul (feat. Bubz Fiddler)
Amp Fiddler
Through Your Soul (feat. Bubz Fiddler)
Put Me In Your Pocket
Amp Fiddler
Put Me In Your Pocket
Return Of The Ghetto Fly (feat. J Dilla, T3 & Neco Redd)
Amp Fiddler
Return Of The Ghetto Fly (feat. J Dilla, T3 & Neco Redd)
It's On (IG Culture Remix) (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Bunny On Acid
It's On (IG Culture Remix) (feat. Amp Fiddler)
Return Of The Ghetto (feat. J Dilla & Nico Redd)
Amp Fiddler
Return Of The Ghetto (feat. J Dilla & Nico Redd)
