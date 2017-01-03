The RemainsFormed 1964
The Remains
1964
The Remains Biography (Wikipedia)
The Remains (sometimes referred to as "Barry and the Remains") were a mid-1960s rock group from Boston, Massachusetts, led by Barry Tashian. Although the Remains never achieved national success, they were very popular in New England, and were one of the opening acts on The Beatles' final US tour in 1966.
The Remains broke up in 1966, but their music eventually attracted a strong international cult following. They began performing and recording again in the late 1990s, and have continued to play regularly since then.
The Remains Tracks
When I Want To Know
The Remains
When I Want To Know
When I Want To Know
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
Me Right Now
Me Right Now
Me Right Now
Me Right Now
YOU GOT A HARD TIME COMING
The Remains
YOU GOT A HARD TIME COMING
YOU GOT A HARD TIME COMING
Say You're Sorry
Say You're Sorry
Say You're Sorry
Say You're Sorry
Time Of Day
Time Of Day
Time Of Day
Time Of Day
Why Do I Cry
Why Do I Cry
Why Do I Cry
Why Do I Cry
