Clarence PaulBorn 19 March 1928. Died 6 May 1995
Clarence Paul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8527d89a-e431-4e63-b13f-57dd02367bc2
Clarence Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Otto Pauling (March 19, 1928 – May 6, 1995), better known and published as Clarence Paul, was an American songwriter and record producer who was best known for his career with Detroit's Motown Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clarence Paul Tracks
Sort by
Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)
Aretha Franklin
Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hrmpm.jpglink
Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)
Last played on
Clarence Paul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist