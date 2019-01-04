CBSO ChorusFormed 1974
CBSO Chorus
1974
CBSO Chorus Biography (Wikipedia)
The CBSO Chorus is a chorus based in Birmingham, England.
CBSO Chorus Tracks
Symphony No.3 in D minor
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.3 in D minor
Symphony No.3 in D minor
Last played on
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
Jonathan Dove
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
Last played on
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Roxanna Panufnik
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Faithful Journey - A Mass for Poland
Last played on
There Was a Child: From All the Jails the Boys and Girls
Jonathan Dove
There Was a Child: From All the Jails the Boys and Girls
There Was a Child: From All the Jails the Boys and Girls
Last played on
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
Last played on
Psalm 130 (Du fond de l'abime)
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 130 (Du fond de l'abime)
Psalm 130 (Du fond de l'abime)
Last played on
Psalm 130, 'Du fond de l'abime'
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 130, 'Du fond de l'abime'
Psalm 130, 'Du fond de l'abime'
Last played on
Pavane Op. 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane Op. 50
Pavane Op. 50
Last played on
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius)
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius)
Last played on
O Sacrum Convivium
Olivier Messiaen
O Sacrum Convivium
O Sacrum Convivium
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloe (Interlude and Dance Guerrière)
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloe (Interlude and Dance Guerrière)
Daphnis et Chloe (Interlude and Dance Guerrière)
Last played on
Psalm 24
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 24
Psalm 24
Last played on
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Last played on
Expectans expectavi (Symphony of Psalms)
Igor Stravinsky
Expectans expectavi (Symphony of Psalms)
Expectans expectavi (Symphony of Psalms)
Last played on
In Paradisum
Gabriel Fauré
In Paradisum
In Paradisum
Last played on
Then sing aloud to God (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
Then sing aloud to God (Belshazzar's Feast)
Then sing aloud to God (Belshazzar's Feast)
Last played on
There was a pig went out to dig
Percy Grainger
There was a pig went out to dig
There was a pig went out to dig
Last played on
The Shower Op 71
Edward Elgar
The Shower Op 71
The Shower Op 71
Last played on
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Last played on
Te Deum
William Walton
Te Deum
Te Deum
Last played on
Grande Messe des Morts - Tuba Mirum
Hector Berlioz
Grande Messe des Morts - Tuba Mirum
Grande Messe des Morts - Tuba Mirum
Last played on
The Heavens are Telling (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The Heavens are Telling (The Creation)
The Heavens are Telling (The Creation)
Last played on
Coronation Te Deum
William Walton
Coronation Te Deum
Coronation Te Deum
Last played on
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Last played on
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
James MacMillan
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Four American Choruses
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses
Four American Choruses
Last played on
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Julian Anderson
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Last played on
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Last played on
Evocations (Roussel and Saint-Saëns)
Albert Roussel
Evocations (Roussel and Saint-Saëns)
Evocations (Roussel and Saint-Saëns)
Last played on
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Last played on
let me tell you
Hans Abrahamsen
let me tell you
let me tell you
Last played on
The Magic Flute - overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute - overture
The Magic Flute - overture
Last played on
Swan Lake Waltz
CBSO Chorus
Swan Lake Waltz
Swan Lake Waltz
Last played on
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Last played on
Stabat mater, Op 53
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat mater, Op 53
Stabat mater, Op 53
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 (feat. Lucy Hall)
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 (feat. Lucy Hall)
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 (feat. Lucy Hall)
Last played on
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Jonathan Dove
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No 2 (Lever du jour)
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No 2 (Lever du jour)
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No 2 (Lever du jour)
Last played on
Symphony of psalms
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony of psalms
Symphony of psalms
Last played on
Playlists featuring CBSO Chorus
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 67: Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2
Sep
2018
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-02T09:35:55
2
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 67: Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 44: Debussy, Ravel & Boulanger
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-15T09:35:55
15
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 44: Debussy, Ravel & Boulanger
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-19T09:35:55
19
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-30T09:35:55
30
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
Royal Albert Hall
Roussel and Saint-Saëns
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
2017-04-07T09:35:55
7
Apr
2017
Roussel and Saint-Saëns
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
